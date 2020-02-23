Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

SPLK traded down $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.07. 1,737,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Splunk has a one year low of $107.16 and a one year high of $176.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.32 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $457,844.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,488,900.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,444 shares of company stock worth $8,461,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the software company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,441 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

