Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $425,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% in the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.5% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

AMZN stock traded down $57.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,095.97. 4,609,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,586.57 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,968.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,826.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,071.84 billion, a PE ratio of 91.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.