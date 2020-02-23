SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XSD. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.42. The stock had a trading volume of 65,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.87. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.72 and a fifty-two week high of $113.57.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

