SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 120,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.36. 72,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,954. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.36. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

