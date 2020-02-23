SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

SPTN stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. 278,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.76 million, a PE ratio of 89.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,330 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 241,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 110,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

