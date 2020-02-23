SparksPay (SPK) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $6,230.00 and $6.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000090 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001134 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.