Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.10-3.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.18.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Southern has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.04.

Shares of SO traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.99. 5,386,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,130. Southern has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.53. The firm has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

In related news, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,965.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $79,693.80. Insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

