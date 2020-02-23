SophiaTX (SPHTX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $24,416.00

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. SophiaTX has a total market capitalization of $631,536.00 and approximately $24,416.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SophiaTX token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit and Liquid. Over the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SophiaTX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00047729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00481721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $648.80 or 0.06555968 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00064830 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027660 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004954 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001436 BTC.

SophiaTX Token Profile

SophiaTX (CRYPTO:SPHTX) is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com . SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, Liquid, Bit-Z and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SophiaTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SophiaTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.