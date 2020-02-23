Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 1.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 5.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Searle & CO. boosted its position in shares of Sony by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 76.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 49,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

NYSE:SNE traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.94. 906,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,623. Sony Corp has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $73.86. The company has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

