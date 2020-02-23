Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Position Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 4,166.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $1,897,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,363.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $775,604.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 564,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,160,604.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,202 shares of company stock worth $14,803,503 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. BidaskClub cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $117.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.54.

SEDG traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $142.07. 2,408,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,613. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.06. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $143.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

