SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.53.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLG. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.38. 906,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,187. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average of $85.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($1.52). The firm had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 21.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

