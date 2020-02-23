Skycoin Price Down 4.9% This Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00006102 BTC on exchanges including C2CX, Iquant, Binance and Cryptopia. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and $317,434.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.69 or 0.02931745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00230320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00042335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00143257 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, C2CX, Binance, Cryptopia and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

