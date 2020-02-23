Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.86.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SLAB. TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.40. The stock had a trading volume of 439,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,358. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.80 and its 200 day moving average is $109.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 239.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.50. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $77.08 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
In related news, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $621,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,692,000 after acquiring an additional 159,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 941,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,250,000 after acquiring an additional 141,363 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,417 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,029,000 after purchasing an additional 87,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after purchasing an additional 47,627 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
