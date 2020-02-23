Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLAB. TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.40. The stock had a trading volume of 439,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,358. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.80 and its 200 day moving average is $109.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 239.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.50. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $77.08 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $621,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,692,000 after acquiring an additional 159,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 941,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,250,000 after acquiring an additional 141,363 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,417 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,029,000 after purchasing an additional 87,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after purchasing an additional 47,627 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

