Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their outperform rating on shares of Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities upgraded Shotspotter from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, National Securities upgraded Shotspotter from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.11.

Shares of Shotspotter stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.88 million, a P/E ratio of 267.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. Shotspotter has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shotspotter will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $55,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 24.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 483,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 94,744 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Shotspotter by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 129,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 61,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shotspotter by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shotspotter by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 38,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

