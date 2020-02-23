Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ship Finance International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SFL. ValuEngine lowered Ship Finance International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ship Finance International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NYSE:SFL opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Ship Finance International has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.24. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Ship Finance International’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ship Finance International will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. Ship Finance International’s payout ratio is presently 128.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ship Finance International by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Ship Finance International by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ship Finance International during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Ship Finance International during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ship Finance International during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

