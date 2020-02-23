Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 814.75 ($10.72).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHB. Barclays cut shares of Shaftesbury to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Shaftesbury to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of LON:SHB traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 899.50 ($11.83). The company had a trading volume of 185,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,936. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 910.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 895.20. Shaftesbury has a one year low of GBX 734 ($9.66) and a one year high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Shaftesbury’s payout ratio is presently 2.12%.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

