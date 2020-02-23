Severfield’s (SFR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Severfield (LON:SFR) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SFR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Severfield in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on shares of Severfield in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

LON:SFR opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $284.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55. Severfield has a 52 week low of GBX 60.26 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 96 ($1.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Severfield (LON:SFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 2.27 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Severfield will post 724.999971 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian Cochrane sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09), for a total transaction of £830,000 ($1,091,817.94).

About Severfield

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

