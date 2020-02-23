Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Serco Group to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 168 ($2.21).

LON:SRP opened at GBX 157.40 ($2.07) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 162.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 153.84. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 112 ($1.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 169 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

