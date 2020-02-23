Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 732.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCHP traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.08. 2,012,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $112.47. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.25.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

