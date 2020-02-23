Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ES. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

NYSE ES traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $95.96. 2,462,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,043. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

