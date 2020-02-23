Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 986 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,274,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194,976 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,081,000 after purchasing an additional 333,008 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,151,000 after purchasing an additional 775,694 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,157,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,239,000 after purchasing an additional 70,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,993 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target (up from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.17.

ZBH traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.39. 1,014,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,152. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $111.17 and a one year high of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.66.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.