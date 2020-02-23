Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 981 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,550 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Edison International by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,020,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,977,000 after buying an additional 2,376,347 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,352,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Edison International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,002,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,976,858,000 after buying an additional 1,411,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Edison International by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,727,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after buying an additional 1,222,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America set a $73.00 target price on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.90.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.57. 1,441,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,771. Edison International has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average of $72.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

