Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 600 Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,267,094 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $172,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,553 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,699,520 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $194,780,000 after purchasing an additional 279,675 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,622 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 53,550 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.50 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

Shares of NEP stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.03. The stock had a trading volume of 342,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,849. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Nextera Energy Partners’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -141.72%.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

