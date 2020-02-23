Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 54,607 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 54,607 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Williams Companies by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 57,439 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 115,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,690,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,063,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 153.54%.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.31.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.