Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 4,341 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,432 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of HP by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of HP by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. 16,987,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,685,589. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.