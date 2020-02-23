Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 417 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,434. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.44 and a 52 week high of $171.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $873,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,012.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $529,887.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,029.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,896 shares of company stock worth $21,516,032. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

