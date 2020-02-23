Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 3,643 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,491 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 298,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,964 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 26,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

TWTR traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $38.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,310,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,431,662. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.93. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Twitter from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Twitter to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura raised their price target on Twitter from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Twitter from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 13,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $532,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $52,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,090 shares of company stock worth $8,687,039 in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

