Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 3,593 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,795 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in eBay by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $408,649,000 after buying an additional 1,098,171 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in eBay by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,648,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $312,297,000 after buying an additional 442,420 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its stake in eBay by 16.7% in the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 6,610,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $257,658,000 after buying an additional 945,800 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in eBay by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,850,014 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $211,244,000 after buying an additional 1,377,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in eBay by 43.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $155,135,000 after buying an additional 1,207,216 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.20. 14,662,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,053,035. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,403.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,045. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

