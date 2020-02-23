Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 232 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WLTW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,963,000 after purchasing an additional 760,522 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 54.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 11.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 9.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 27.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.78.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WLTW stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,287. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52 week low of $166.13 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.13.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

