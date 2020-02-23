Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 221 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,629,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.54.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.93, for a total transaction of $5,672,007.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,743.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.69, for a total value of $10,893,658.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,817 shares of company stock valued at $52,905,963 over the last 90 days. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDG stock traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $629.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,451. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $421.98 and a 12 month high of $673.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $629.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.54.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.