Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 2,046 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PPL by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,463,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,433 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $34,218,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,119,000 after acquiring an additional 937,714 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 941,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after buying an additional 617,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,211,000 after buying an additional 594,447 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $35.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,901,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,187. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.35%.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPL. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.31.

PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

