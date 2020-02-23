Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,801 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $306,958.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,811 shares of company stock worth $1,811,672 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.90. 2,645,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,861. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.24.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

