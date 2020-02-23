Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,601 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,912,000 after buying an additional 627,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,505,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,319,000 after buying an additional 128,396 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,568,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,017,000 after buying an additional 309,322 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,019,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,870,000 after purchasing an additional 654,205 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 26,600 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $2,154,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,676.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $18,817,096.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,979,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,375. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

