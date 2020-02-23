Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,586 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth $67,620,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter valued at about $52,774,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,498,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in Cerner by 10.8% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,665,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Cerner by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 333,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after buying an additional 224,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 402,180 shares of company stock worth $31,920,956. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.07. 1,984,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,386. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $80.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.