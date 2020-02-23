Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,092 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

APTV traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.07. 1,203,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,922. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is 18.33%.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

