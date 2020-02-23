Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,075 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,337 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,963 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,887 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $50,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,676.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,166,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,236 shares of company stock valued at $10,804,122 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

Shares of EA traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,523,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,434. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.24 and a 52-week high of $114.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.22.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

