Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,016 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,167,458 shares of the airline’s stock worth $278,940,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the airline’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the airline’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 490,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,478,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,324,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,306. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $47.40 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

