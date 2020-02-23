Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 487.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PEG traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $59.96. 4,165,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,508. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.26%.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $96,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,839.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock worth $241,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.92.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

