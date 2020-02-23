Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,339,000 after acquiring an additional 922,840 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.91. 1,100,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.44 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.68.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.28.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

