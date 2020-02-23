Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 37.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $75.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $83.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

