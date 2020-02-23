Securian Asset Management Inc Has $3.34 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $475,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 253.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.87. 6,295,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,935,391. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

