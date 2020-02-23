Securian Asset Management Inc Has $3.21 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.56.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $53.92. 5,010,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average is $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

