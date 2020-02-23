Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.96 Million Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,517 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $13,286,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CONE traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,202. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.23. CyrusOne Inc has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 178.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CONE. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

In other news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,195. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

