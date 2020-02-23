Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.21. 928,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.51%.

SJI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.