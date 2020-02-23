Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.52 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,555,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,036,000 after purchasing an additional 176,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,749,000 after purchasing an additional 128,042 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,268,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,448 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.69.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $32,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,647 shares of company stock worth $2,803,661. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,546. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.37 and a 52 week high of $173.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.06.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

