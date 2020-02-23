Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.45 Million Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 165.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth $44,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.57. 12,088,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,017,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $68.16 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.08.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

