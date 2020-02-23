Securian Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Caretrust REIT worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 455.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,292,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,835. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTRE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

