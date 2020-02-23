Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,450,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 62.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total transaction of $751,425.00. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,429 shares of company stock worth $1,304,440. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.27.

NYSE:PH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.20. The company had a trading volume of 702,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,890. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.12. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $152.18 and a 52 week high of $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

