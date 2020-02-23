Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 311,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 29,691 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after acquiring an additional 398,394 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 646.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura lowered their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $103.14. 1,704,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,249. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $141.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

