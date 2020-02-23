Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 67,462 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,025,000 after acquiring an additional 64,749 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $29,484.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $98,685 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,163. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.61.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.10 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 39.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

